fuze
Rapid7 identifies Fuze vulnerabilities
Flaws could be used to view details and brute-force account authentication
Fuze: innovation comes from the younger generation, and it's up to you to recruit them
82 per cent of IT leaders think that employing young people is beneficial to the workplace
Fuze collaboration platform exposed online meetings to attackers as a result of 'improper access control'
Glaring access control flaw meant Fuze meetings were indexed by search engines
Fuze tops Aragon Research Globe report for unified communications
"Comprehensive strategies" particularly in cloud, finds analysis