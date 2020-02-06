funding
Government reveals plans to fund research into off-road self-driving vehicles
Research intended to seed development of autonomous vehicles for use in industry
Government follows May's Davos commitments with millions of pounds in tech funding
The Government hopes that technology will be a key trade area for the UK after leaving the EU
Trump administration wants to pull funding for the International Space Station
The ISS will be supported till 2024, but its future after that is unclear
Second robotics and AI fund launched by Britbots
Fund returns for a second round as investors clamour to put money into AI and robotics