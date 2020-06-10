Fujitsu
Fujitsu releases details on A64FX ARM CPU for supercomputers
A64FX CPU based on ARM v8-A SVE architecture will debut in new supercomputer scheduled for 2021
Lenovo pays peanuts to acquire Fujitsu's PC business - once one of the biggest in the world
Theresa May's Japan trip may have a major tech impact
1,000 companies and 140,000 jobs hang on the Prime Minister's high-wire balancing act in Tokyo.
Specsavers brings in Fujitsu for digital transformation project across its 1,179 stores in £17.6m deal
Retailer aims to make better use of data to improve the customer experience
Government Cyber Retraining Academy sees its first graduates get IT jobs
Amazon, JP Morgan, Fujitsu and Huawei among the companies interviewing or taking on mature students from government retraining scheme
Capgemini and Fujitsu paid £724m for HMRC Aspire contract in 2015/16
HMRC pays out £1.45bn to keep Aspire going over the past two years
77 per cent of UK enterprise has adopted videoconferencing and collaboration in last three years
Are we finally moving beyond just voice calls?
Fujitsu to axe 1,800 UK jobs
Cuts linked to customers moving to cloud, and not Brexit, Japanese company states
Fujitsu in talks to offload PC business to Lenovo
Fujitsu's ARM-based exascale supercomputer put back by two years
Fujitsu hits challenges in shift from Oracle Sparc architecture to ARM
ARM reveals more details on supercomputer architecture plans
Scalable Vector Extensions coming to the ARM instruction set will debut in Fujitsu's Post-K supercomputer
Firms deploying Virtual Desktop Infrastructure for cost savings likely to be disappointed
Research finds 41 per cent of firms deploy VDI for cost savings on devices, which is unwise, according to a panel of experts
Don't deploy VDI to save money, say experts
Initial capital expenditure is significant, cost savings only come in over time
'Shocking' number of organisations fear downtime due to hardware failure
No excuses for data centre downtime caused by hardware failure, warns Fujitsu and CAE
Half of organisations would struggle to get mission-critical systems up-and-running in hours following a disaster - UPDATED
Computing research: organisations fear terrorism almost as much as flooding
Virtual reality on the cusp of enterprise adoption
But augmented reality might be the best stepping stone
The top IT contract fiascos
Computing counts down some of the biggest disputes between companies and their IT suppliers
Even 'one-man band' SMEs will be hit by new EU data protection regime, warn lawyers
Butchers, bakers, candlestick makers (and plumbers) will ALL be ruled by the General Data Protection Regulation
Jobs boom for 'Data Privacy Officers' under forthcoming GDPR
New data protection regime will require detailed record-keeping on data gathering and governance
Compliance with EU's new data protection laws will be 'very difficult', warns Fujitsu
And talk to your lawyers first, advises Fujitsu's Frank Reichart
Uber and AirBnB demonstrate 'disruptive' effect of SMBs in technology sector
Fujitsu's Michael Keegan urges SMEs to demonstrate how they can help provide better services as government becomes more open to using them
Large IT vendors collaborating with SMEs is 'vital' for innovation, says Fujitsu chief
'No one company has all the answers or has the monopoly on good ideas,' says Michael Keegan, chairman of the UK & Ireland region for Fujitsu