ADVERTISEMENT

Fugue

Identity and Access Management tools now the most common source of cloud misconfiguration vulnerabilities, report

Security Technology

Identity and Access Management tools now the most common source of cloud misconfiguration vulnerabilities, report

IAM misconfiguration has played an increasing role in cloud breaches over the past few years, finds Sonatype/Fugue research

clock 23 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Japan smashes internet speed record at 319 terabits per second

19 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Microsoft releases CBL-Mariner Linux distribution for cloud and edge

19 July 2021 • 2 min read
03

Cache in the Attic: How a Defunct Technology unlocked the Radical Reinvention of bet365's iOS Experience

21 July 2021 • 8 min read
04

Towards a single digital identity

19 July 2021 • 13 min read
05

Pegasus spyware: Amazon shutters NSO Group infrastructure and accounts

20 July 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT