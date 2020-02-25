FTTH
Philip Hammond's Autumn Statement digital infrastructure plans need a serious rethink
Peter Cochrane, ex-CTO of BT, thinks the government is barking up the wrong tree with 5G
MPs call on Ofcom to separate 'unambitious' BT and Openreach
MPs say radical action must be taken by regulator
Lack of investment in fibre broadband down to Ofcom's mandate to get 'cheap services', says Gigaclear CEO
Communications Act 2003 didn't put enough emphasis on investing money into commercial FTTH, says Matthew Hare
Can Digital Britain be a copper-free zone?
A government digital communications consultation document raises the prospect of the UK's copper-based networks being switched off. But is such a drastic move feasible, or even desirable?
"Businesses are quite a few years away from needing FTTH broadband," claims UK manufacturer
Arcol UK has connected to fibre-to-the-home, but believes it could still operate with fibre-to-the-cabinet
TalkTalk calls for government regulation of high-speed broadband
Chairman Sir Charles Dunstone says 'no one really knows' how BT's government subsidies are being spent