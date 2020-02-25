FTC
Facebook to stop using 2FA phone numbers for friend suggestions
The change is being introduced in five countries this week
Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users, rules FTC
Now defunct firm is now required to delete all the data it collected on Facebook users
Google and Facebook could be forced to disclose algorithms by Australia's competition watchdog
The regulator recommends creating a branch with more powers to monitor if tech firms use their algorithms to give precedence to their own products over that of rivals
Confirmed: Facebook hit with $5bn FTC fine - but is now facing a new FTC investigation
In addition to the $5bn fine and changes to its corporate structure, Facebook is also facing two US antitrust investigations
Facebook expected to settle with FTC today, paying $5bn over data handling and agreeing to new controls
The FTC is expected to announce the agreement on Wednesday
Google likely to face antitrust investigation by the US Department of Justice
Antitrust examination into Google won't be limited to its search or online advertising business practices
Qualcomm violated antitrust rules, US federal judge rules
Qualcomm ordered to renegotiate its business deals and to license patented technology to rivals with reasonable terms
Facebook's deal with the FTC to put the company under 20 years of oversight over privacy policies
Facebook could be fined as much as $5bn for violating a 2011 agreement over data privacy with the US Federal Trade Commission
Facebook to create privacy oversight committee with Zuckerberg personally accountable for data privacy, claims report
Move comes as Facebook faces fine of up to $5bn over lackadaisical attitude to users' privacy
Facebook sets aside $3bn to cover anticipated US privacy violations fine
Facebook posts record profits but braces for Federal Trade Commission fine that could total $5bn
Office Depot fined $25m fine for scamming customers with fake malware scans
Office Depot used a fake malware scan provided by Support.com to shake-down customers
US Federal Trade Commission plans investigation into Google, Facebook and Amazon over data collection practices
FTC lays the groundwork for an in-depth investigation with a 6(b) demand for information from data-gathering technology companies
Apple: Qualcomm refused to sell modem chips for the latest range of iPhones
Apple COO Jeff Williams claims that the company had no choice but to go to Intel
Equifax CEO called to testify to Congress as the company is likened to Enron
Equifax facing multiple investigations
D-Link sued by US authorities over "easily preventable" security flaws
Selling internet-connect gear that's easily compromised? The FTC is coming for you (even if UK agencies aren't)