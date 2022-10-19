Freedom House

Internet freedoms are in decline, report

Internet

Internet freedoms are in decline, report

The Balkanisation of the web is picking up pace along with state surveillance, finds report by Freedom House

clock 19 October 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read