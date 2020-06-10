Fraud Detection
IBM adds crypto-anchors to blockchain to fight fraud
A crypto-anchor ties a physical product to the blockchain
'Online fraud has been overlooked by the government', says National Audit Office
Fraud is the most commonly reported crime in England and Wales, but the response to it is inadequate
'Cyber crime has become a national security threat' says Fraud Advisory Panel
Expert body critical of government and law enforcement response to crimes of deception
The 'Fin'-ternet of Things: exploring the potential of IoT in the finance sector
The finance sector has always led the way in customer analytics and the IoT will bring a new wave of opportunities, argues Mike Laven
JP Morgan hackers also attacked fraud prevention firm
Cyber criminals breached anti-fraud service provider to help mask their activities
Big data is becoming a commodity, says ING data architect
Stop going on about petabytes of data and get on with creating data-driven applications, urges senior architect Natalino Busa
'Huge' surge in fraudulent applications for current accounts, claims Experian
Large-scale targeted fraud 'increased significantly' in 2015, according to Experian
JP Morgan to roll out software to identify potential 'Nick Leesons' - before they strike
Software developed for counter-terrorism rolled out in investment banks to stamp out fraud before it happens