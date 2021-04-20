fraud
Account takeover fraud - the pandemic you may not have heard of
Covid-19 is driving a dramatic increase in cases of account takeover fraud as customers are forced to use digital channels
This golden age for fraudsters requires a new era of authentication
Covid-19 has been a goldmine for criminals, we need to get better at defending ourselves
Huawei hit with racketeering and fraud charges by US authorities
New charges against Huawei and four of its subsidiaries come as US authorities consider ratcheting up export controls on the Chinese networking hardware giant
Financial losses from cryptocurrency theft boomed in 2019 despite fall in crypto hacking incidents
Incidents where malicious insiders scam incautious victims are on the rise
Former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers dies
78-year-old Ebbers made WorldCom one of the world's largest telecoms company - committing one of the world's largest accounting frauds in the process
Indonesian police arrest three hackers suspected of launching Magecart attacks on ecommerce sites
Indonesian anti-skimming operation was carried out in coordination with Interpol
US court jails scammer who fleeced Facebook and Google out of $120m in email fraud
Rimasauskas shook down Google and Facebook with fake emails purporting to be from a major Taiwan-based supplier
Massive ticket fraud scheme targeting Groupon and Ticketmaster uncovered with discovery of unsecured database
Unsecured database containing 17 million email addresses was found to be part of fraud targeting Groupon, Ticketmaster and other online ticket vendors
Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain sentenced to five years in jail
Hussain given fives years in jail, fined $4m and subject to $6.1m 'forfeiture payment'
HPE accuses Mike Lynch of using reciprocal transactions with customers to drive revenue growth
While revenues increased, Autonomy suggested that lower than expected profit margins were due to investment in new products, HPE claims in court
HPE's civil case against ex-Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch begins in London today
HPE seeks $5.1bn from Lynch over the company's failed acquisition of Autonomy
Scammers steal £113,000 from Bitcoin ATMs by double spending before transactions can be cleared
Attackers took advantage of 'replace by fee' feature that makes 'stuck' transaction become 'unstuck'
Musk charged with securities fraud over 'funding secured' Tesla privatisation tweets
Musk's tweets intended to impress girlfriend Grimes, SEC claims
US Congressman indicted on fraud charges after spending $1,500 of campaign funds on Steam games
Representative Duncan Hunter and his wife slapped with fraud and campaign finance charges
Banks warned over impending ATM cash-out attacks
Imminent attacks believed linked to compromise at major card issuer
Ex-Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain ordered to wear GPS ankle tag and hand over passport
Hussain's bail conditions ban him from leaving the US, while he awaits sentencing
HSBC deploys AI tech to track money laundering
HSBC is working with data start-up Quantexa to tackle money laundering
Ocado unveils AI-powered retail fraud detection system
Ocado develops AI solution to fight retail-sector fraud that has already increased detection rates "by a factor of 15"
Amazon Kindle's Createspace self-publishing arm being exploited in money laundering scam
Identity theft victims left with large tax bills for e-books they never sold
Online retailers warn of significant losses, as chargeback loophole proves unstoppable
High-end retailers have warned that they are losing significant revenue to fraud, with card companies, payment acquirers and the government all seemingly unwilling to help
DWP offers £105,000 for head of error, fraud and debt digital service
Thirty-seven hour week and a Civil Service pension may also entice candidates from the private sector
Telit CEO leaves after links emerge to decades-old fraud
Is CEO Oozi Cats really fugitive Uzi Kats?
'Online fraud has been overlooked by the government', says National Audit Office
Fraud is the most commonly reported crime in England and Wales, but the response to it is inadequate
Electoral Commission admits software glitch led to referendum voting cards being sent to EU citizens in the UK
EU citizens arriving at polling stations with erroneously sent cards will be sent away, claims Electoral Commission