Foxconn
Apple PCB orders for iPhone SE2 postponed due to coronavirus
The launch of Apple’s upgraded entry-level iPhone SE2 has been pushed back from this month into the second quarter
Apple expects to miss quarterly revenue targets due to coronavirus impact
The company says the health crisis has slowed production and lowered demand for iPhones
Apple's iPhone production could be hit due to coronavirus crisis in China
Foxconn won't be resuming production at its Shenzhen and Zhengzhou factories this week, as originally anticipated
Foxconn criticises Microsoft over patent lawsuit, says it never had to pay royalties
Foxconn doesn't need to pay royalties to Microsoft, claims founder and chairman Terry Gou
Foxconn to cut 10,000 jobs in 2018 as its Innolux display business brings in the robots
Who needs human intelligence when artificial intelligence will do?
Toshiba chip sale talks stall over payments and continuing dispute with Western Digital
Sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation to Bain-led consortium held up in dispute over payment schedule
Apple, Dell and Kingston to join Foxconn-led bid for Toshiba Memory Corp - and Amazon may join them too
Consortium of US technology companies intended to allay Japanese government's tech-transfer fears
Toshiba to announce preferred bidder for semiconductor unit next week
Deal believed to be down to either Foxconn or Western Digital
Apple and Amazon to join with Foxconn in bid for Toshiba semiconductor unit
Foxconn chairman Terry Gou lets slip backing in interview with Nikkei Daily
Toshiba in no-nonsense response to Western Digital over semiconductor sale
Toshiba threatens to bar Western Digital staff from accessing Japan-based unit
Ten bidders lined-up for Toshiba memory chip business
Hynix, Micron, Kingston, Western Digital and Foxconn all interested in acquiring Toshiba's 'crown jewels'
Did Google help Foxconn replace 60,000 staff with robots?
Robot development alliance between Google and Foxconn goes back to 2014
Nokia phones on the way after licensing deal while Microsoft forms manufacturing pact with Foxconn
Nokia name to re-emerge following licensing deal while Microsoft looks to cut costs with Foxconn
Coming soon: the Apple iPhone 5e?
New four-incher from Apple rumoured for March launch may replace the iPhone 5s
Apple iPhone sales expected to fall by a tenth in the first quarter of 2016
Apple production cut rumours grow with research suggesting iPhone sales will drop this year
Kaspersky's Duqu 2.0 malware infiltration aided by stolen Foxconn digital certificates
Digital certificate signed in February used in Kaspersky malware to sniff network traffic
iPhone 5s in production as Foxconn ramps up employee numbers
Contract manufacturer recruiting workers for its factory in Zhengzhou
Microsoft and Foxconn sign patent agreement for Chrome devices
Microsoft to receive automatic royalties on patents in future
Foxconn ramping up staff numbers to produce Apple iPhone 5s for summer release
Apple's contract manufacturer of choice gearing up for new iPhone 5s