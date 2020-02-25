Fortran
NASA offers $15,000 prize as incentive for developers to improve the performance of its legacy Fortran code
$15,000 on offer for helping to supercharge NASA's simulation software
Rise of the machines
Amazon and Microsoft are fast-refining their cloud-based machine learning services, and attracting the attention of companies large and small
Top IT stories this week: Surface Pro 4, Windows 10 and the Large Hadron Collider
The most popular stories on Computing this week. Come and get 'em!
From Fortran to Swift: The world's most important programming languages
The fine art of telling machines what to do, from 1957 to 2015
The evolution of programming languages
How have programming languages evolved over the past 50 years? How have the early languages influenced later versions, and how are they still used today?