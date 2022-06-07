Forrester

Faith no more: the rise of 'zero trust' approaches to cyber security

Security Technology

The need to support WFH and flaws in the perimeter model has pushed ZTN to the fore

clock 07 June 2022 • 8 min read

Strategy

A welcoming face: getting customer experience right

The do's and don'ts of customer-centric delivery

clock 25 April 2017 • 7 min read

Services and Outsourcing

Robots and humans will work together as job roles evolve

Forrester report suggests fears of a world without work for humans are unfounded

clock 25 August 2015 • 2 min read

Software

Microsoft versus Amazon: Microsoft has the edge in machine learning, argues Forrester's Mike Gualtieri

Microsoft's lead in machine learning encourages Amazon Web Services to rush out its own equivalent

clock 12 May 2015 •

Strategy

Forced march? Will cloud force companies to make upgrades they don't want?

More and more organisations are choosing to shift their systems to the cloud, hosted on services provided by Amazon, Microsoft, Rackspace and others. But what happens when they want to upgrade before you do?

clock 13 April 2015 •

Software

Will the Hadoop big data skills gap soon be a thing of the past?

Are the actions being taken by Hadoop distributors and customers enough to ensure that we won't be hearing about a dearth of Hadoop talent in 2020?

clock 16 February 2015 •

Internet

Intel pens deal with Luxottica to create smart eyewear

Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses manufacturer is already working with Google to make Glass available on the high street

clock 03 December 2014 • 2 min read

Strategy

More than 60 per cent of UK firms have deployed Internet of Things solutions

UK leads Germany and France with adoption of Internet of Things solutions

clock 20 November 2014 •

Careers and Skills

IT leaders dismiss report on negative executive perceptions of the CIO

IT leaders from BG Group and Network Rail Telecom dismiss Forrester report, suggesting their boards are on board with IT reforms

clock 01 August 2014 •

Strategy

Are enterprises using the right tools to harness big data?

Are the latest big data technologies going to replace or work alongside traditional tools, asks Sooraj Shah

clock 11 April 2014 •
