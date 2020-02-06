Formula 1
Williams Martini Racing IT director Graeme Hackland: 'If we're not at the forefront of technology, we won't win'
Hackland tells Danny Palmer how data analytics and a partnership with BT have helped transform the F1 team and how machine learning, IoT and cloud bring further benefits
How Williams Martini Racing will use machine learning and the Internet of Things
'There are lots of areas we can apply machine learning,' says Williams IT director Graeme Hackland
Driving the 'Internet of Things': an interview with Infiniti Red Bull Racing head of technical partnerships Al Peasland
Al Peasland tells Danny Palmer how connected devices, wearables, thermal imaging and even augmented reality could benefit the F1 team
'It's just so much more user-friendly': why Infiniti Red Bull Racing dropped BlackBerry for Samsung
'I can legitimately work on my phone rather than with the BlackBerry when it was more of just a business monitoring tool,' Al Peasland tells Computing
How Infiniti Red Bull Racing is using smartphones to drive race-day efficiency and collaboration
Red Bull Racing tightens communications between race-track and HQ, enabling the use of thermal-imaging cameras on race days
How AT&T provides Infiniti Red Bull Racing with 'crucial' networking and bandwidth for Formula One race operations
Al Peasland, head of technical partnerships, explains how connectivity is vital to collaboration within a Formula One team
McLaren Mercedes battles cyber attacks by nation states - and staff intent on using Dropbox
McLaren Mercedes CIO Stuart Birrell describes how the organisation needs to protect itself from cyber attacks - and staff all too quick to share information online
Ferrari selects Infor to drive supply chain planning improvements
Italian sports car manufacturer selects Infor Sales & Operations Planning solution
Racing towards the cloud: an interview with Caterham head of group IT Bill Peters
Caterham Group head of IT Bill Peters tells Danny Palmer about his cloud-focused IT strategy, why he ditched BlackBerry and how Dell helped get the most recent addition to the F1 grid off the ground
'My ambition is to be the first team to have all trackside systems in the cloud,' says Caterham F1 IT head
Bill Peters, head of group IT at Caterham Group, tells Computing that a lot of the Formula 1 team's technology will be virtualized
F1 is a data sport and understanding technology key to a good start - Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing's Alan Peasland believes understanding data is the "biggest element" in getting ahead in the early stages of the 2014 F1 season
Driven towards simplicity: Computing meets Ferrari CIO Vittorio Boero
Ferrari CIO Vittorio Boero tells Danny Palmer how he's simplifying IT infrastructure and solutions at the iconic car manufacturer and why he decided to drop SAP ERP
Max Mosley sues Google over 'Nazi sex party' images
Former F1 boss wants Google to remove any trace of online images of party, claiming a breach of privacy
CIO Interview: Adrian Collinson, Force India Formula One team
Force India CIO Adrian Collinson explains to Computing how the Formula 1 team gets the most bang for its IT buck, both at the circuit and back at the factory
'No reason at all' for Force India to make Windows 8 leap
Head of IT Adrian Collinson tells Computing the F1 team is fine operating on the 'very good' Windows 7
Force India IT chief full of praise for BlackBerry and BB10
Adrian Collinson, Head of IT for the Force India F1 team tells Computing BlackBerry doesn't deserve such a bad rap
McLaren finds winning collaboration formula
McLaren Group CIO Stuart Birrell tells Danny Palmer how Intralinks VIA helps the Formula 1 team on and off the circuit
Lotus F1 announces Juniper Networks infrastructure partnership
Juniper Networks will provide Formula One team with 'mission-critical' systems for use in racing, testing and car design
IT drives Lotus F1 forwards
Lotus F1 CIO Graeme Hackland tells Danny Palmer how IT is helping the team prepare for big changes next season, and how it aids with race strategy
McLaren and IO partner to develop greener data centres
Data centre provider to draw on F1 experience to make systems more energy efficient
Lotus targets F1 World Championship with EMC deal
IT solutions provider to aid team ahead of 2014 regulation changes
High-speed data analysis keeps Red Bull in pole position
Reigning Formula 1 World Champions Infiniti Red Bull Racing give Danny Palmer an insight into their analysis of data and how using AT&T technology has helped keep them at the front of the grid
Mobile datacentre pushes Team Lotus up the grid
Portable Dell servers process real-time performance data from Formula 1 cars for trackside mechanics