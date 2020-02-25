flash storage
Tintri closes EMEA offices in bid to stave off bankruptcy
Eighty per cent of staff laid off as leaderless flash storage company fights for survival
How Blue Chip has moved towards automation with software-defined storage
Off-loading low-level tasks means more time for trained staff to focus on growth
JEDEC's UFS 3.0 will double the bandwidth of flash storage
New standard will be used in mobile devices, VR headsets and cars
Western Digital buys up all-flash array specialist Tegile Systems
Tegile to form key part of WD's Data Center Systems business
Memory and SSD price rises could continue to mid-2018
Low supply and increasing demand from handset makers is causing a server RAM price hike
How does the GDPR affect storage?
The GDPR could be a 'privacy earthquake' - but what will its impact be on storage of personal data?
Flash and software-defined boost storage sales for IBM
Storage revenues at IBM end a 22-quarter decline, after rising by seven per cent
Why software defined storage has failed to take off, according to Kaminario
Hardware vendors are too precious with their IP, says Mick Bradley
Almost three-quarters of companies admit to collecting data but never using it
Data processing is too time consuming and expensive, say businesses in the UK, France and Germany
An SMB's story: 'IBM? We've been a customer for 15 years and they couldn't be bothered to talk to us'
When Barnsley College was looking to replace its SANs it turned to incumbent vendor IBM - and was disappointed by the response
How DDN big data storage helps the British Antarctic Survey
BAS support engineer Jeremy Robst tells Computing how DDN flash storage aids scientists conduct research into Antarctica