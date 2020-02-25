Flash Player
Lord EK part of malvertising chain spread via PopCash ad network, exploiting security flaws in Flash Player
Adobe has also released seven updates fixing 43 security flaws - but Shockwave will remain unpatched against seven critical vulnerabilities
Microsoft not best pleased
Ding-dong the wicked witch is (almost) dead
Adobe (finally) patches the security flaws exposed by the Hacking Team crack - while Oracle and Microsoft sneak out their Hacking Team patches
Adobe Flash: Kill it with axes, burn the remains, load the ashes into a rocket, and blast it into the sun, says Facebook's new CSO (well, sort of)
Blizzard of ransomware and other attacks against unpatched machines expected as malware tool absorbs exploit against yet another Adobe Flash flaw
US defence contractors and banks targeted following Forbes attack
One week after Adobe fixed nine critical security flaws in Adobe Flash, a new exploit has emerged - and is already incorporated into exploit packs