flash memory
Rambus and IBM develop hybrid memory for future data centres
Combining new memory systems with DRAM should lead to higher performance at a lower cost
Toshiba: Chip unit will finally be sold by June at the latest
30 March sale deadline might be missed as Chinese regulators take their time
Memory and SSD price rises could continue to mid-2018
Low supply and increasing demand from handset makers is causing a server RAM price hike
Apple and Amazon to join with Foxconn in bid for Toshiba semiconductor unit
Foxconn chairman Terry Gou lets slip backing in interview with Nikkei Daily
Researchers develop flexible memory devices based on hybrid of graphene oxide and titanium oxide
University of Exeter nanotech researchers claim technology could be used in 'smart' clothing