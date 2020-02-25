flash
JEDEC's UFS 3.0 will double the bandwidth of flash storage
New standard will be used in mobile devices, VR headsets and cars
ESET warning over ISP-level compromises in new Russian Turla campaign
Attackers appear to download legitimate Adobe Flash Player from Adobe and Akamai IP addresses
Microsoft publishes patches for 56 vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday
That's in addition to a patch for the Meltdown security flaw rushed out late last week
Adobe to "retire" Flash in 2020
Adobe finally succumbs to pressure to kill-off much maligned Flash app
Western Digital to seek injunction to prevent sale of Toshiba Memory Corp
Western Digital switches back to hard-ball legal tactics in its bid to acquire Toshiba Memory Corp
Apple, Dell and Kingston to join Foxconn-led bid for Toshiba Memory Corp - and Amazon may join them too
Consortium of US technology companies intended to allay Japanese government's tech-transfer fears
NAND flash attack can corrupt SSD data
SSDs vulnerable to Rowhammer-style attacks that can corrupt data and shorten the life-span of flash storage
Users criticise Adobe for bundling Chrome plug-in with security patches
Adobe gives another masterclass in how not to do security
How do you move petabytes of data out of Europe? With a van
IT leaders discuss strategies to move large volumes of data out of Europe following the Brexit vote
Lenovo to re-sell Nimble's all-flash storage arrays
Nimble's predictive analytics software also coming to Lenovo customers soon
Google makes new move to kill off Adobe Flash in favour of HTML5
Chrome to push HTML5 and make Adobe Flash 'click to play' in bid to finally kill it off
Application slowdown and how to solve it
Expert panel explains how to keep your data centre running smoothly, and discusses why simply throwing more capacity at the problem doesn't work
Intel shows off first SSDs using 3D Nand flash technology
High-performance flash drives intended for cloud and heavyweight enterprise applications
Top-10 security vulnerabilities of 2015
Apple's MacOS and iOS operating systems top the tables - pipping even Adobe to the top spot
Adobe rushes out fast Flash fix for security flaw exploited by Pawn Storm hackers
Something for the weekend from Adobe
Top 10 most read: Hacking Team attack, politicians 'hacked' over WiFi and Microsoft job cuts
Biggest stories of the past seven days on V3
Violin Memory ousts CEO as stock price falls
Donald Basile shown the door
The new iPad features: did we get what we wanted?
A better screen, but no longed for micro-SD slot
Top 10 features Apple should bring to the iPad 3
What we want to see in the forthcoming tablet