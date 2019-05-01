fixed-line network

Security

Huawei denies claims of 'back doors' in Vodafone communications hardware

Huawei responds to report alleging that back doors and other insecurities had been found in hardware supplied to Vodafone

clock 01 May 2019 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read