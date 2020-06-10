Firewall
Wind and solar energy provider hit by denial-of-service attack earlier this year
The attack caused a disconnection between the power provider's main command centre and power generation installations
How to move on from perimeter firewalls to suit the cloud
Would you settle for door locks or invest in a burglar alarm too?
China to target VPNs in crackdown on people evading government internet controls
Web restrictions tightened up in China ahead of Communist Party Congress
Computing Security Excellence Awards 2016: and the winners are...
All the gongs, all the highly commendeds listed in full
Juniper silent on claims that China was the source of compromise in ScreenOS
"Unauthorised code" in firewall operating system maintained in China
One sixth of cyber security professionals are paid at least £100,000 a year
And cyber security roles make up 14 per cent of all new UK-based IT roles, according to Procorre
VPN services are undermined by security failings, so what can you do about it? Um, not a lot, actually
The majority of VPN services suffer from IPv6 traffic leakage - and there ain't much you can do about it
University of London Computer Centre hit by cyber attack
Webroot's George Anderson says four hour shutdown is 'not an acceptable time period'
What really happened to Juniper's CEO, who stepped down after 'conduct in connection with… a particular customer'?
Replacement already named as Rami Rahim - but what went down?
China's 'great firewall' being used to mount attacks on Apple's iCloud
Chinese government using 'great firewall' to mount man-in-the-middle attacks on Apple's infrastructure
Advanced Persistent Threats 'absolutely exist' says Palo Alto Networks
'This kind of thing is happening all the time now' says systems engineering manager Sherlow
US Department of Defense to 'eliminate all firewalls'
Pentagon proposes architecture to protect data rather than networks
Splunk reduces firewall management from minutes to 20 seconds, says WorldPay
Online payment service provider saves time managing a diverse firewall estate
AlienVault launches open threat data exchange to combat cybercrime
Free service allows 18,000 users to share attack information from their networks
Companies are struggling to keep up with security management
Updating security systems manually can increase corporate risk
Cyber criminals hiding sensitive data under owners' noses
Research uncovers 'drop-zones' that crooks use before they export data beyond the firewall
AVG Internet Security Business Edition 2011
Security software that doesn't slow down users