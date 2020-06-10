Firefox OS
Fairphone 2 - a pre-production review of the new modular smartphone
Ahead of UK launch John Leonard gets an exclusive preview of the new ethical smartphone that's built to last
Mozilla releases £20 smartphone in India
Intex Cloud FX will 'enable the masses to get a smartphone experience at the cost of a feature phone', says phone manufacturer
ZTE to sell Firefox OS ZTE Open on eBay for £60
Budget smartphone model will retail exclusively on auction site
Analysis: Upstarts challenge the mobile duopoly
Canonical and Mozilla's mobile OSs made waves at MWC, but can they generate more than a ripple of interest among enterprise smartphone users
MWC: What can Firefox OS offer to the smartphone market?
Mozilla explains how its new mobile platform will affect the market, and the enterprise user
MWC: Firefox OS running on the ZTE Open
Mozilla takes us through the company's new Firefox OS mobile platform on ZTE's new Open device.
Firefox is the most vulnerable browser, says Sourcefire
'Internet Explorer's bad reputation might not be completely deserved - Firefox actually has a lot more vulnerabilities'
MWC: Firefox smartphone manufacturers revealed
Handset manufacturers will be LG, ZTE, Huawei and TCL, with more firms 'to follow'
First Firefox phones to be released in February
'Developer' phones to sport operating system supporting HTML5 apps as standard