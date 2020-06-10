Firefox
Google proposes alternative plan to improve web privacy - while keeping the ad tech industry onside
Google's new initiative called 'Privacy Sandbox' aims to boost users' privacy on the web
Firefox 59 adds support for the decentralised web
Extensions to support IPFS, DAT and Secure Scuttlebutt announced by Mozilla
Mozilla unveils Firefox 58.0, introducing new features for desktops and Android devices
Mozilla reveals new features for desktop and Android users
Chrome is still faster than Firefox insists Google engineer
Enterprises should have a browser strategy insists Google's Oliver Madden
Bloated browsers the cause of many web security risks, suggest researchers
Bloated browsers raising security risks for users
Mozilla releases Firefox 54 web browser that, it claims, isn't a resource hog
Mozilla promises faster Firefox for browsers who like having hundreds of tabs open
Chrome, Firefox and Opera all vulnerable to phishing flaw
Spoof URLs look exactly like the real thing thanks to the way top browsers interpret Punycode
Ten top web browsers you probably haven't used
It's a big wide web, why explore it with the same old browser?
Firefox security flaw exposes Tor users' IP addresses
New Firefox exploit targeting Tor users looks a lot like an old one...
Web browser security flaws exploited via malware to steal passwords
Passwords saved on web browsers aren't as secure as they should be, warn security specialists
Firefox extension flaw exposed millions of users to hidden hack attacks
Hackers can exploit third-party browser add-ons to steal user data
Firefox to offer 'even more private' browsing options
Ad trackers and other web watchers to lose out as Mozilla plans tighter privacy options
Electronic Frontier Foundation announces new 'Do Not Track' policy for web browsing to boost privacy
EFF teams up with coalition of web firms in effort to enable web users to have more choice over who can track their browsing and data
Oracle and Microsoft shuffle out anti-Hacking Team patches while Adobe takes the heat
Adobe (finally) patches the security flaws exposed by the Hacking Team crack - while Oracle and Microsoft sneak out their Hacking Team patches
Microsoft and Lenovo rush out fixes to deal with Superfish adware
Lenovo finally offers full apology over Superfish debacle - while Microsoft rushes out fish
Firefox dumps Google for Yahoo as default search tool
Mayer describes deal as 'most significant partnership for Yahoo in five years'
Mozilla releases £20 smartphone in India
Intex Cloud FX will 'enable the masses to get a smartphone experience at the cost of a feature phone', says phone manufacturer
Mozilla to trial sponsored links on Firefox
Firefox will not be turned into "a mess of logos sold to the highest bidder", claims Firefox VP
Top 10 Mobile World Congress insights: Nokia, Samsung and Qualcomm dominate headlines
We round up the biggest headlines from another packed show
Qualcomm unveils 64bit Snapdragon 410 chip and plans 4G support across the board
410 is firm's first 64bit ARM chip for smartphones
Websites tracking users via 'device fingerprinting' - report
European researchers have discovered an increasing number of websites tracking users without their knowledge using 'device fingerprinting'
Safari and IE the most crash-prone browsers - while Firefox is the most stable
Testing company Sauce Labs reveals the crash and error rates of various browsers - IE6 the worst
Qualcomm targets entry-level smartphones and tablets with Snapdragon 200 chips
Snapdragon 200 line delivers dual and quad-core ARM chips for entry level devices
MWC: Top 10 mobile industry insights from Barcelona bash
The V3 team reflects on the state of the mobile market after another packed trade show