FireEye
Citrix and FireEye release free scanner to detect breached Citrix appliances
The Citrix/FireEye tool can identify systems compromised by CVE 2019-19781 exploits
Hackers linked to China compromised telecoms network to monitor world leaders' messages
Chinese intelligence targeting 'upstream data entities', such as telecoms companies, in order to compromise world leaders' communications
China's APT41: State-sponsored espionage by day, hacking for personal gain by night
Members of China's APT41 threat group traced back to 2012, attacking video games companies out of hours
Triton malware group found in second compromised facility
Russia-linked hacking group rumbled when malware caused controllers to initiate an automatic safety shutdown, claimed FireEye
EU states consider coordinated response to cyber attacks by China-linked hackers
UK experts shared evidence of both hardware and software attacks with EU officials during a technical meeting
Finger of blame pointed at Russia for malware infection at Saudi petrochemical complex
FireEye claims Russian government lab was behind custom-built intrusion tools used to compromise major Saudi plant
North Korean hackers could be stealing bitcoin to fund regime
FireEye believes North Korea's interest in cryptocurrency is driven by international sanctions
New zero-day attack installing malware on PCs via Microsoft Word security flaws
Attackers targeting Microsoft Office use Windows OLE security flaw to compromise PCs
Cisco router 'SYNful Knock' compromise dissected by FireEye
Just as well only three lines of Cisco routers are affected by critical security flaw
FireEye denies that it 'tried to cover up vulnerabilities'
Security firm reportedly put a gagging order on security researcher, but claims that it was merely protecting its IP
Kaspersky and FireEye hit by zero-day security flaw claims
Flaws publicised over the weekend - Kaspersky claims fix is imminent
Target to pay up to $67m in data breach settlement with Visa
Any bank that agrees to settlement deal will have to drop their involvement in any other legal action against the US retailer
Russian hackers breach Pentagon email system
US Department of Defense email shut down and officials point the finger at Russia
Kremlin-backed hackers used Twitter to breach US government systems
FireEye claims Russian hackers are using Twitter to steal data in almost 'undetectable' attacks
Microsoft and Adobe zero-day flaws used by Russian hackers to infiltrate sanctions discussions, claims FireEye
'Operation RussianDoll' used zero-day vulnerabilities in Adobe Flash and Microsoft Windows
Chinese government-backed hackers carried out 10-year cyber espionage campaign, claims FireEye
FireEye claims other Asian governments were the target of shift-working, collaborative state-backed hackers employed by China
Apple 'Masque' flaw left unpatched for four months can evade MDM security
Masque ball for cyber criminals as Apple fails to patch flaw, which can evade mobile-device management security, for four months
Security-Officer-as-a-service - what does it mean and who is it for?
A cyber-skills shortage is leading smaller firms to opt for a part-time CISO, but does it keep them secure, and would it work for larger companies?
Laya Healthcare selects FireEye to thwart unauthorised access to networks
Irish healthcare insurance provider believes keeping members' data safe warrants the money being spent on security solution
All 500,000 Cryptolocker victims can recover files for free
FireEye and Fox-IT team up to offer 'master decryption key' but not all files will be able to be decrypted
European governments targeted by 'Molerats' cyber-crime gang
BBC and a major financial institution also attacked with 'spear phishing' emails