Financial Times
Becoming a T-shaped engineer
The FT's Angelique Vu on how she switched from the creative arts to software engineering
'Successful CIOs are product leaders', says FT CPIO
Cait O'Riordan, chief product and information officer at the Financial Times, explains that every business is dependent on technology to deliver growth, and successful IT leaders understand product strategy and focus their efforts there
Interview: the FT's Sarah Wells on DevOps, automation and balancing experimentation and stability
Technical director for operations on the challenges and rewards of innovation
How do you sell DevOps to a sceptical workforce?
A panel session at the Cloud and Infrastructure Summit tackled cultural issues and fear of change around DevOps
Telecoms regulator Ofcom comes out against Three takeover of O2
Ofcom head Sharon White questions Hutchison deal for O2
News UK appoints Financial Times CPIO Christina Scott as new CTO
Scott will report into News UK's returning CEO Rebekah Brooks
Valued customer or cash cow? Are software vendors going too far?
Software vendors have become more aggressive than ever in enforcing their software licences terms and conditions - and getting their pound of flesh from 'valued' customers.