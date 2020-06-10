Financial Conduct Authority
Travelex owner Finablr 'on verge of collapse' two months after ransomware outage
Travelex systems went down for a month following a ransomware outage launched on New Year’s Eve
Twelve-fold increase in cyber crime incident reports to the FCA since 2017
Reported security incidents on financial services increase from 69 in 2017 to 819 in 2018 - with 93 outright cyber attacks
Tesco Bank fined £16.4m by FCA over 2016 cyber attack
Fine negotiated down from £33.6m for compensating customers quickly and agreeing early settlement with FCA
Financial Conduct Authority seeking three IT leaders to support IT transformation and manage supplier relations
FCA is seeking a head of regulatory systems and two divisional service leads
FCA opens investigation into the potential for blockchain in financial services
FCA looking for answers over the question of blockchain and distributed ledger technology in financial services
City regulator FCA admits losing thousands of sensitive documents
Regulator forced to admit to multiple data breaches following Freedom of Information request
Over half of UK banks have insecure SSL implementations associated with login functions
Xiphos Research co-founder says some of the instances are 'shockingly bad' but that banks aren't interested in mitigating risks
iSoft directors banned for their part in accounting scandal
Timothy Whiston and John Whelan banished by the Institute of Chartered Accountants
Financial regulators to scrutinise use of big data next year
JCESA to make sure that consumers are protected and that financial firms fulfil their obligations
RBS accused of 'falsifying' customer information in breach of Data Protection Act - UPDATED
RBS tells Computing it takes obligations under the Data Protection Act "very seriously"
Financial Conduct Authority wastes £3.2m on Oracle licences it did not need
FCA thought it was getting a bargain but then realised it didn't need all the licences it had bought
Hundreds of thousands of HSBC customers unpaid due to IT glitch
Bacs glitch raises prospect of a cash-strapped bank holiday for those affected
RBS, Natwest, Ulster Bank customer payments are 'missing' in new IT failure
600,000 transactions affected after another IT disaster at RBS
Banks' IT ring-fencing headache
UK banks will soon start work on ring-fencing their 'core activities' by order of regulators - and that will mean at least four years of IT pain in order to do the job properly
RBS fined £56m for massive IT failures
IT meltdown in summer 2012 left customers exposed, says Financial Conduct Authority
RBS facing fine of 'tens of millions of pounds' for 2012 IT failure
IT failure left customers without access to money for several days and caused payments chaos
Lloyds Banking Group to recruit RBC CIO Morteza Mahjour
Mahjour to fill vacancy left by Darryl West, who jumped ship to Barclays
Bank of England launches cyber test scheme for UK financial services providers
CBEST is aimed at improving financial firms' understanding of cyber attacks that could threaten the UK's financial stability
Banks' IT to be investigated by regulator following computer failures
Financial Conduct Authority to examine big banks' IT following repeated glitches