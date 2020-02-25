Finance
Xiaomi set to raise $10 billion in Hong Kong IPO
Xiaomi pledges to invest funds in R&D and foreign expansion
Venezuela claims to have generated $735m on first day of Petro cryptocurrency
Venezuelan cryptocurrency "can take on superman", claims President Maduro
Venezuela's oil-backed cryptocurrency could be launched this week
'Petro' cryptocurrency will be backed by Venezuela's oil and gas assets
Qualcomm to reject Broadcom's $130bn takeover bid
Broadcom will almost certainly increase its offer in a bid to get shareholders on side
There's much more to blockchain than financial transactions
Peter Cochrane says we are only just scratching the surface of its potential
FCA permits UK financial services firms to take advantage of the cloud
Yvonne Dunn, financial services technology expert at law firm Pinsent Masons, runs through the FCA's guidance on making use of cloud services
Graydon - from business info provider to BI and on to big data
The credit information supplier has consolidated its assets and is using analytics to transform its products
HSBC launches 'nudge theory' banking app to help customers manage finances
App developed in six weeks uses real-time analytics to alert customers on spending habits
The Children's Society aims to drive efficiency with e-documents and mobile working
Technology-driven efficiency drive at 134-year-old children's charity
HPE cyber security suite 'a game changer,' claims SME bank CIO
'If our clients lose their trust that we can protect their data and money, they're not going to do business with us anymore.' - BlueShore's Fred Cook
Five reasons why fintech is at the forefront of the privacy revolution
Issues of privacy, trust and security come to a head in the fast-moving world of financial technology, as John Leonard finds out
Cloud at the heart of Aviva's plans to become 'the digital-first insurer'
Aviva director of global IT Mark Hall tells AWS Enterprise Summit how the company has big plans for cloud
RBS becomes largest ever Facebook At Work customer
Over 100,000 RBS employees set to use Facebook At Work business collaboration service
Everest-FI: 'Business success today largely depends on the possession of the right information'
Sponsored Editorial: In today's climate, it's important to develop a rapid-access internal economic-financial ecosystem
Met Police on the verge of outsourcing hundreds of jobs to SSCL
Finance, procurement and HR departments to be outsourced imminently
Uber 'losing $470m on revenues of $415m - report
'They're old numbers and out-of-date,' insists money-seeking Uber