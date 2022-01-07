FinalSite

Schools website provider FinalSite hit by ransomware

Threats and Risks

Schools website provider FinalSite hit by ransomware

Online services at thousands of schools worldwide affected

clock 07 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

NHS England to expand GP data sharing platform

21 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

St Helens Council cyber attack caused substantial disruption

21 November 2023 • 2 min read