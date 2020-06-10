Fibre
US urges UK to reconsider Huawei 5G decision
Mike Pompeo describes Huawei as a 'real risk' to security and tells foreign secretary Dominic Raab to reconsider its role in the UK's 5G and fibre networks
Huawei granted 'limited' role in UK 5G and fibre network roll-outs
Government decides to allow Huawei to supply non-core 5G equipment
Peter Cochrane: The General Election and the UK's full-fibre failures
The UK could have had full-fibre 20 years ago, but for government short-sightedness. But this election's fibre promises should be treated with scepticism, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
Virgin Media to hike subscriptions for the second time in a year
Virgin Media to hike subscriptions by more than twice the rate of inflation, this time blaming increases in business rates
Budget 2018: £200m for 'full fibre' for rural areas but nothing new on 5G
Chancellor Philip Hammond unveils Budget 2018 plan to drive fibre-to-the-home in rural areas
National Infrastructure Commission calls for full fibre-to-the-premises, UK wide, by 2033
Commission calls for government to rustle up a fibre-broadband plan by spring next year
Spring statement: Hammond pledges first £95m for 'full fibre' as he opens consultations on tax-free training for freelancers and self-employed
Thirteen towns and cities named in £95m full-fibre push, announced in Spring statement
Chancellor Philip Hammond promises action on late payments and consultation on extending tax-free training to the self-employed
First areas to receive funding for full-fibre also named in Spring Statement
Peter Cochrane: Ignorance, 5G and the FTTP fiasco
Peter Cochrane castigates the "dominance of ignorance" over fibre and 5G in the UK
Openreach pledges to bring FTTP broadband to three million homes by 2020
Openreach promises hire 3,000 engineers to deliver fibre-to-the-premise broadband to three million homes and businesses
Ofcom launches new consultation on Dark Fibre Access proposals to open up BT's fibre network
The Competition Appeal Tribunal knocked down Ofcom's first proposal in August
BT unveils plan to roll out FTTP connections by 2025
BT belatedly responds to Vodafone-CityFibre FTTP plan announced last week
£200m plan to bring 1Gbps fibre broadband to six UK towns and cities
£3,000 vouchers for businesses to bring-in 1Gbps connections in pilot projects in six areas
Bristol SMBs gain 1Gbps 'full fibre' network access through local council and HNS
The network covers most of the city and will bring FTTP connections to local businesses
CityFibre prepares to enter residential market with £185 million expansion
CityFibre operates a full fibre-to-the-home/premises service, competing with BT's Openreach
Broadband advisory body suggests planning reform for FTTH and 5G deployment
UK government should lower barriers to telecoms infrastructure deployment, argues industry group
Stirling to get 1Gbps fibre network as CityFibre expands in Scotland
Roll-out expected to take 14 months and will connect 3,000 businesses
Philip Hammond's Autumn Statement digital infrastructure plans need a serious rethink
Peter Cochrane, ex-CTO of BT, thinks the government is barking up the wrong tree with 5G
Government to unveil £1bn digital infrastructure boost in Autumn Statement
Wants to provide 'gold standard' of broadband to millions
Fibre and 5G touted as key to UK's digital future
Digital minster Matt Hancock promises government will do whatever it can to help deployments
BT announces 40Gbps fibre back haul network speed breakthrough with Huawei
Networking technology will require fibre-to-the-premises that BT stubbornly rejects
Cambridge, Portsmouth and Southampton added to CityFibre high-speed network
Purchase of Redcentric adds another 137km to firm's fibre network
High-speed pure fibre connectivity coming to Reading says CityFibre
CityFibre continues to take the broadband fight to BT
Google flamed by AT&T over its fibre 'investments'
Google talk versus Google action. Compare and contrast, suggests AT&T