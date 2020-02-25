Fedora
Crash Podcast: UK IT Awards, Silicon Roundabout and Fedora
In this week's Crash we discuss the success of Computing's awards, the government's involvement in silicon roundabout, and the latest iteration of the Fedora community OS
Fedora 16 operating system now available
Latest cutting-edge Linux OS has a major focus on cloud and virtualisation
Tech Talk 34 - ICO Fines and Fedora 15 Review
Join Tech Talk as we discuss the ICO's recent fine of Surrey County Council, and a review of the new Fedora 15 operating system
Review: Red Hat Fedora 15
The latest version of the experimental operating system features a radically different GUI in GNOME 3
Red Hat Fedora 14 review
We put the latest version of this free Linux-based operating system through our labs tests