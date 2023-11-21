Federated Data Platform

NHS England to expand GP data sharing platform

Health

NHS England to expand GP data sharing platform

Tender for FDP platform also set to be announced imminently

clock 21 November 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: In the shadows

Public Sector

IT Essentials: In the shadows

Secrecy is no way to run the NHS

clock 13 November 2023 • 2 min read
Palantir has already won half-billion pound NHS contract, report claims

Public Sector

Palantir has already won half-billion pound NHS contract, report claims

Controversial big data analytics firm Palantir has been awarded the £0.5 billion contract to create an NHS patient data platform, pending ministerial approval, according to health news website Digital Health.

clock 10 November 2023 • 2 min read
NHS England launches £2m patient engagement campaign over use of GP records

Health

NHS England launches £2m patient engagement campaign over use of GP records

Move comes ahead of expected announcement of Federated Data Platform contract award

clock 01 October 2023 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Scandal-in-waiting

Health

IT Essentials: Scandal-in-waiting

Open season on the NHS

clock 23 June 2023 • 1 min read
Updated: NHS specialists concerned about Palantir bid

Product

Updated: NHS specialists concerned about Palantir bid

Data specialists inside the NHS have expressed concerns over a bid by controversial US firm Palantir to win a £480mn contract to build the NHS's federated data platform (FDP).

clock 17 April 2023 • 3 min read
UK consortium to bid for £480 million NHS data contract

Government

UK consortium to bid for £480 million NHS data contract

UK consortium wishes to offer the UK an alternative to US-based Palantir

clock 01 March 2023 • 2 min read
Experts, not MPs, should assess NHS data sharing - NDG

Privacy

Experts, not MPs, should assess NHS data sharing - NDG

Independent advisor National Data Guardian for Health and Social Care urges more public involvement in decisions over health data

clock 01 September 2022 • 3 min read
Government will not hold public consultation before launching NHS data platform

Government

Government will not hold public consultation before launching NHS data platform

It says a policy document from June answers relevant questions about trust in healthcare data.

clock 21 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read