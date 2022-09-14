Federal Trade Commission

Twitter whistleblower says site put growth over security

Social Networking

And there is at least one Chinese agent at the company

clock 14 September 2022 • 3 min read
Twitter fined $150m for exploiting users' personal data

Privacy

US authorities fined Twitter $150 million (£119 million) for misusing users' data in order to help sell targeted ads.

clock 30 May 2022 • 3 min read
Nvidia prepares to abandon Arm acquisition

Mergers and Acquisitions

Nvidia concerned about getting approvals past the regulatory hurdles the deal has faced

clock 26 January 2022 • 3 min read
FTC monoploy case against Meta can go ahead, judge rules

Legislation and Regulation

US regulator given the green light to try to enforce sale of Instagram and WhatsApp

clock 13 January 2022 • 1 min read
Facebook's internal messages reveal plans to ignore European privacy laws

Privacy

clock 21 December 2021 • 3 min read

Mergers and Acquisitions

US FTC opens probe into Nvidia's acquisition of Arm

Microsoft, Google and Qualcomm are said to have complained to antitrust regulators about Nvidia's proposed takeover of Arm

clock 15 February 2021 • 3 min read

Government

Facebook, YouTube and seven other tech platforms ordered to explain personal data usage by FTC

Move from the US regulator comes a week after lawsuit against Facebook and EU documents suggesting stiff fines for anticompetitive practices are leaked

clock 15 December 2020 • 3 min read

Hacking

Canon confirms ransomware attack in August exposed employees' personal data

Hackers accessed names, Social Security numbers, and bank account details of current and former employees

clock 30 November 2020 • 2 min read

Hacking

Former Uber security officer charged with covering up 2016 data hack

Joseph Sullivan paid hackers $100,000 to keep silent about the hack

clock 21 August 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Equifax to pay $380.5 million in data breach settlement in the US

Equifax settles class-action lawsuit over 2017 data breach that spilt personal data of 147 million Americans (and more than 15.2 million Brits)

clock 15 January 2020 • 2 min read
