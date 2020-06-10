Federal Communications Commission
FCC considers revoking operations of four Chinese state-controlled telecom firms in the US
The companies will need to prove in 30 days that they are not subject to Chinese government's influence
US Senators propose $1bn fund to build 5G rivals to Huawei
$1bn funding intended to provide alternatives to telecoms equipment made by Huawei and ZTE
US approves $26bn T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Settlement put together by DoJ would see a weak fourth player owned by Dish Network - but it will take years for it to build its own infrastructure, if it ever does
Poor coding and GUI caused America's largest-ever telephone outage
Poorly coded critical system helped Level 3 to accidentally blacklist itself
FCC chairman Ajit Pai plans new measures to shut-out Huawei and ZTE from US communications networks
US officials launch their latest offensive against Chinese technology firms
Peter Cochrane: US will 'shoot itself in the head and the foot' over lifting of net neutrality
Former BT CTO Peter Cochrane warns that the lifting of net neutrality in the US will raise barriers and hinder innovation