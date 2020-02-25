FCA
Twelve-fold increase in cyber crime incident reports to the FCA since 2017
Reported security incidents on financial services increase from 69 in 2017 to 819 in 2018 - with 93 outright cyber attacks
Tesco Bank fined £16.4m by FCA over 2016 cyber attack
Fine negotiated down from £33.6m for compensating customers quickly and agreeing early settlement with FCA
Tesco Bank facing £30m fine from FCA over 2016 cyber attack
Tesco 'actively negotiating' with Financial Conduct Authority in a bid to slash the size of the proposed fine
Financial Conduct Authority seeking three IT leaders to support IT transformation and manage supplier relations
FCA is seeking a head of regulatory systems and two divisional service leads
FCA opens investigation into the potential for blockchain in financial services
FCA looking for answers over the question of blockchain and distributed ledger technology in financial services
Financial Conduct Authority asks users and technology providers to advise on potential use of blockchain in financial services
FCA wants to know about the risks and opportunities of blockchain, and how it could fit into the regulatory framework
City regulator FCA admits losing thousands of sensitive documents
Regulator forced to admit to multiple data breaches following Freedom of Information request
FCA permits UK financial services firms to take advantage of the cloud
Yvonne Dunn, financial services technology expert at law firm Pinsent Masons, runs through the FCA's guidance on making use of cloud services
Over half of UK banks have insecure SSL implementations associated with login functions
Xiphos Research co-founder says some of the instances are 'shockingly bad' but that banks aren't interested in mitigating risks
iSoft directors banned for their part in accounting scandal
Timothy Whiston and John Whelan banished by the Institute of Chartered Accountants
Financial regulators to scrutinise use of big data next year
JCESA to make sure that consumers are protected and that financial firms fulfil their obligations
Financial Conduct Authority wastes £3.2m on Oracle licences it did not need
FCA thought it was getting a bargain but then realised it didn't need all the licences it had bought
Banks' IT ring-fencing headache
UK banks will soon start work on ring-fencing their 'core activities' by order of regulators - and that will mean at least four years of IT pain in order to do the job properly
RBS facing fine of 'tens of millions of pounds' for 2012 IT failure
IT failure left customers without access to money for several days and caused payments chaos
Deutsche Bank fined £4.7m for coding glitch that led to faulty transaction reports
There was 'simply no excuse for Deutsche's failure to get this right', says FCA director