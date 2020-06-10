FBI
Zoom won't encrypt meetings for free users
'We want to work together with FBI, with local law enforcement in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose' says CEO Eric Yuan
Chinese cyber actors are trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine research, FBI
Theft of such valuable data could threaten the delivery of secure treatment options, the agency believes
US cyber security agencies shares list of routinely exploited vulnerabilities since 2016
Hackers are most frequently exploiting bugs in Microsoft's OLE technology
Apple U-turned on iCloud end-to-end encryption plan following FBI complaints
Apple backed down to avoid further disputes with law enforcement and over fears customers could be completely locked out of accounts, say sources
$5 million bounty placed on Russian hackers responsible for Dridex banking malware
The FBI and US Department of State have placed a record-breaking bounty on Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev
FBI seeks warrant to obtain detailed personal information from Sony
The Bureau has asked for messaging history and even game progress in trying to track down a suspect
FBI urges organisations not to pay ransomware demands
Paying a ransom encourages criminals to target more people, FBI warns
Russia hacked encrypted FBI radio communications
Outdated radio systems used to track agents on US soil believed to have been compromised by an insider
US charges Chinese software engineer for theft of trade secrets
William Yao could face up to ten years in prison if convicted - if he returns from China
Lazarus rises: Warning over new HOPLIGHT malware linked with North Korea
The new malware is thought to be the work of North Korean state-linked hacking group HIDDEN COBRA, aka Lazarus Group
Systems administrator played crucial role in capture of "El Chapo"
Christian Rodriguez collaborated with the FBI to bring down Mexican drug lord
Banks warned over impending ATM cash-out attacks
Imminent attacks believed linked to compromise at major card issuer
Cyber actors using 'password spraying' against organisations' email systems
Iranian crooks used password spraying to bring down targets
Marcus Hutchins was coerced into admitting to cyber charges, his lawyers claim
Hutchins sleep-deprived and intoxicated at the time of his arrest, claim his lawyers
US government admits briefing companies to drop Kaspersky
Trump's cyber security coordinator says both individuals and companies shouldn't use Kaspersky
FBI briefing US companies to dump Kaspersky, claiming intelligence prove it a 'threat to national security'
Kaspersky 'extremely disappointed' at FBI actions against 'law abiding and ethical company'
British authorities knew about US plans to arrest Marcus Hutchins
GCHQ allowed Hutchins to fly and be arrested to avoid extradition battle
New US IT security bill would force NSA to report WannaCry-style zero-day flaws
But not publicly, or to the software vendor itself
Riseup confirms receipt of FBI warrant and gagging order
Users wondering about the non-renewal of Riseup's warrant canary have their suspicions confirmed
Encryption backdoors will be abused by criminals, warns Ross Anderson
Cambridge University's Ross Anderson compares Apple vs FBI case to recent Juniper hack, and calls for international co-operation concerning government data requests
US senators take aim at encryption as draft bill is leaked
Draft bill by Feinstein and Burr would apparently make end-to-end encryption used by Apple and WhatsApp illegal
FBI warning over new strain of ransomware targeting servers
Agency wants industry help in shutting down MSIL/Samas.A
Snowden calls 'bullshit' on FBI claim that only Apple can unlock phone
Investigators "wouldn't need phone" to learn what they need, echoes David Davis MP
iPhone encryption battle sees Apple and FBI square off in Congress
Both sides set out their stall in complex case