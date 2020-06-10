Falcon Heavy
NASA offers $69 million contract to SpaceX to deflect asteroids
Demonstration mission expected to be launched in June 2021
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy's first commercial mission and successfully lands all three rocket boosters
The SpaceX rocket carried a telecoms satellite for Saudi Arabia-based firm Arabsat
Elon Musk's Falcon Heavy rocket launch could plummet back to Earth
It's next close approach to Earth could be before the century is out, in 2091
Elon Musk will 'eat his hat' if a competitor's rocket flies before 2023
Musk argues that the Falcon Heavy cost substantially less than the competition and is a long way ahead