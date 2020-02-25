Facial recognition
Metropolitan Police to roll-out live facial recognition across London
Met plans to use live facial recognition at 'specific location' in London to 'help protect the vulnerable'
Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls for 'proportionate' regulation of artificial intelligence
There is no question in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated - Sundar Pichai
China is not dramatically outspending the US government on AI research
China's public spending on AI research is probably far less than previously assumed
China makes facial recognition mandatory for new SIM card purchases
The move will help crack down on scams, according to the government
China to make it compulsory to provide a facial scan when getting new phone numbers or internet access
The new rule will apply from December and will no doubt be used to support the country's draconian 'social credit' system
Facial recognition system on King's Cross Estate has been switched off, says site developer
Data processed via the facial recognition system was regularly deleted, claims King's Cross Estate
Facial recognition begins creeping roll-out across London with installation on Kings Cross estate and Canary Wharf set to follow
Question marks over GDPR opt-outs for facial recognition surveillance systems springing up across London
Home Secretary Sajid Javid supports police facial recognition trials despite human rights concerns
Sajid Javid backs police forces trialling facial recognition in the UK
ICO issues GDPR warning to police forces over facial recognition technology
'I remain deeply concerned about the roll out of this technology,' Elizabeth Denham warns police forces
Police need policy shifts and collaboration to increase public trust in intelligence-led efforts
Examining the changes needed to improve data practices within policing, and how to garner better public support of police data analytics
Legal challenge launched against police use of facial recognition technology
Three-day hearing starts today
San Francisco bans police from using facial recognition tools
City officials voted eight-to-one to ban facial recognition use by law enforcement, with the ban to come into effect next week.
Metropolitan Police fines man £90 after refusing to be scanned by facial recognition cameras
Plain-clothed police officers objected to being told to 'piss off' by man protesting East London facial recognition trial
Facial recognition technology 'inherently biased' says Google cloud boss
More needs to be done to avoid algorithmic prejudice, says Greene
US police force quits its trial of Amazon's facial recognition technology after outcry
But Oregon police say they will continue using Rekognition in criminal investigations
Police use of Amazon's facial recognition software alarms civil liberties group
ACLU voices concern about the effects of automated surveillance
Ticketmaster developing facial recognition system that could replace tickets
System will need exceptionally low level of false positives and negatives to be viable
Facebook to face US class-action lawsuit over facial recognition photo tagging
Facebook tagged used facial recognition technology without users' explicit consent
Microsoft quietly updated Windows 10 to fix 'Hello' facial recognition flaw
Just a simple photo was all it took to get round Microsoft's 'Hello' facial recognition in Windows 10, say SySS researchers
South Wales Police to scan EVERY fan's face at Champions League final next month
Police to deploy real-time facial recognition against football fans at Champions League final in June
Mark Zuckerberg plans to build his own AI personal assistant
'You can think of it kind of like Jarvis in Iron Man,' says Facebook chief
'Facebook is a privacy enhancing technology' - says Facebook
'There's a lot of misinformation out there' about what Facebook does with personal data, says chief privacy officer Erin Egan
You ARE being watched - one-quarter of retailers use facial recognition in store
Conventional retailers are getting increasingly personal, claims CSC - especially in fashion retail