Facial recognition: Legal complaints lodged against Clearview AI in five countries

Company has built a business on the faces of 3 billion people scraped from the web without their knowledge

clock 28 May 2021 • 2 min read

China to make it compulsory to provide a facial scan when getting new phone numbers or internet access

The new rule will apply from December and will no doubt be used to support the country's draconian 'social credit' system

clock 11 October 2019 • 2 min read
