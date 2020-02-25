Facebook Messenger
Facebook owns the four most popular apps of the 2010s
Along came (mono)poly
Facebook hired outside contractors to transcribe Messenger audio clips
Facebook hired contractors to listen-in and transcribe Messenger voice chats to check its AI algorithms were accurately interpreting audio snippets
Russian security companies given the green light to hack WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger
Attempts to crack communication apps' encryption coincides with FSB plan to monitor all internet traffic in Russia
RBS becomes largest ever Facebook At Work customer
Over 100,000 RBS employees set to use Facebook At Work business collaboration service
Facebook hits one billion users in a day - so why has its Facebook at Work enterprise tool been a failure?
Facebook has failed to use its power to make a significant dent in the enterprise collaboration space
Facebook readies virtual assistant 'Moneypenny'
Moneypenny may draw comparisons with Siri and Cortana but has more in common with a host of other virtual assistant apps