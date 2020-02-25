Google misses revenue targets as online advertising growth declines - but Google Cloud pulls-in $8.9bn in 2019
Cloud computing turned over $8.92bn in 2019, while EU fines fell from $5.1bn to 'just' $1.7bn
Ring App packed with third-party trackers and data shared with analytics firms
Privacy group accuses Amazon's Ring security doorbell app of sharing data with analytics firms, including Facebook
Privacy International demands Amazon, Google and other cloud companies reveal use of 'cloud extraction' technology
Privacy pressure group calls for 17 cloud giants to 'protect customer data from legal backdoors'
Facebook building operating system and silicon to support augmented reality and mind-reading technology push
Operating system development led by Windows NT co-author Mark Lucovsky will share space with Facebook's virtual reality hardware devs
Facebook to stop using 2FA phone numbers for friend suggestions
The change is being introduced in five countries this week
US court jails scammer who fleeced Facebook and Google out of $120m in email fraud
Rimasauskas shook down Google and Facebook with fake emails purporting to be from a major Taiwan-based supplier
ECJ opinion backs Facebook over data privacy 'standard contractual clauses'
Advocate general Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe backs standard contract clauses, but warns they require ongoing scrutiny
Facebook owns the four most popular apps of the 2010s
Along came (mono)poly
Dominance of Google and Facebook prevents rivals from competing with them on equal terms, warns CMA
The CMA will release its final report into the UK online advertising industry in the summer
European Court of Justice Privacy Shield legal opinion to be published on Thursday
ECJ advocate general also considering whether EU's standard contractual clauses provide sufficient protection for European consumers
Facebook asks users for help in spotting deepfakes
The winner of Facebook's challenge will take home a $500,000 prize
Facebook turns down Attorney General's request for access to its messaging products
That would be a gift to hackers, criminals and repressive regimes, Facebook believes
Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users, rules FTC
Now defunct firm is now required to delete all the data it collected on Facebook users
Tim Berners-Lee launches 'Contract for the Web' to govern internet giants and governments
Google, Facebook and others sign-up to Berners-Lee's 'global plan of action to make our online world safe and empowering for everyone'
Facebook Pay rolls out in the US following India trial
Facebook Pay joins an increasingly crowded market for online payment, with Google launching banking services next year
Facebook receives record number of user-data demands from governments
Facebook received 128,617 user data requests from governments during the first half of 2019, according to its latest Transparency Report
Facebook admits iOS 'bug' that enabled its app to access iPhone cameras
It was a complete mistake, honest, swears Facebook
Facebook wielded user data as a bargaining tool, according to leaked internal documents
The Facebook documents were leaked from a civil suit against Facebook
Facebook strikes deal with ICO over Cambridge Analytica
Facebook to pay £500,000 fine without admission of responsibility
Facebook sues 'cyber intelligence' company NSO Group over spyware tools
Facebook claims NSO Group took advantage of vulnerabilities in WhatsApp to propagate spyware
Big tech firms to face higher tax bills under new OECD proposals
OCED plan could see Google, Facebook, eBay and Apple paying more tax
US and UK sign deal to speed up electronic evidence collection from tech firms in serious criminal cases
The current process for receiving evidence can take years
US, UK and Australia demand that Facebook stop plan to introduce end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp
End-to-end encryption will 'hinder or prevent' serious criminal investigations, authorities claims
Facebook buys computer mind-reading start-up CTRL-labs in $1bn deal
CTRL-labs is developing technology to enable computers to be controlled by the brain