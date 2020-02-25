F-Secure
Cyber attacks pioneered by North Korea now spreading to other threat actors, F-Secure warns
Financial companies are increasingly being targeted by organised crime and state-sponsored actors
Norsk Hydro production affected by cyber attack on US and European operations
Industrial systems of Norwegian aluminium producer targeted in cyber attack
Security flaws in Intel AMT enable attackers to take control of laptops in 30 seconds
Pwned in 30 seconds: Warning over new security flaws in Intel Active Management Technology
CISOs should be on corporate boards, says F-Secure chief research officer Mikko Hyppönen
Companies shouldn't wait until they have a data breach before inviting the CISO to board meetings, advises Hyppönen
Put CISOs on the board, urges F-Secure chief research officer Mikko Hyppönen
"Every large company needs a CISO. That CISO should be a member of the executive team," and be on the board, says Hyppönen
NotPetya used NSA exploits even before release by Shadow Brokers
New research from security firm F-Secure suggests that NotPetya malware was made six months ago using NSA exploits before they were released by hackers
South China Sea dispute escalates into all-out cyber war
F-Secure points finger at China over Trojan targeting Philippines' government
How to secure your organisation
Security experts put their heads together to answer the question 'How can enterprises secure themselves?'
Dukes hacking group 'based in Moscow', claims F-Secure
Even Russia's Kaspersky concurs with F-Secure's conclusion
Russian government behind seven-year cyber-espionage campaign by 'Dukes' hacking group, claims F-Secure
F-Secure accuses the Kremlin of being behind well-resourced group that targeted governments worldwide
Nokia and F-Secure join forces to fight mobile malware
Companies pledge to keep smartphones virus and snoop free
