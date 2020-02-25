exploit
Intel patch hampers performance of AWS EC2 servers
AWS customers complain of server slowdowns following implementation of Meltdown patch
15-year old MacOS vulnerability found
Apple enters 2018 with a new MacOS exploit
Rapid7 identifies Fuze vulnerabilities
Flaws could be used to view details and brute-force account authentication
Joomla CMS exploit attacks begin again only four hours after patch
12,000 attacks against insecure Joomla content management systems in 24-hours
Adobe rushes out fast Flash fix for security flaw exploited by Pawn Storm hackers
Something for the weekend from Adobe
iOS and OSX bug allows overwriting of security permissions via AirDrop
iOS 9 and OS X 10.11 El Capitan upgrades may help, but don't hold your breath
Kaspersky Lab details 'Darwin Nuke' security vulnerability affecting iPhone and iPad
Unpatched software could lead to DoS attacks that render Apple devices unusable
Kaspersky reveals more details about how Carbanak exploits banks' systems
Malware identifies funds transfer software on PCs and sends keystrokes and screenshots every 20 seconds
'Disable Adobe Flash now': popular browser plug-in at risk in zero-day security flaw
One week after Adobe fixed nine critical security flaws in Adobe Flash, a new exploit has emerged - and is already incorporated into exploit packs