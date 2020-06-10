exoplanets
An exoplanet in the TRAPPIST-1 system might host an Earth-like ocean world
Researchers simulated the environmental states for each planet in TRAPPIST-1 system using updated climate models
Super-Earths can have a strong magnetic field generated by slowly churning molten rocks, study suggests
A magnetic field plays a vital role in protecting the atmosphere of a planet from being blown away by powerful stellar winds
NASA's three key missions will return fresh information with 'exceptional potential' for science
Parker Solar Probe, TESS and GOLD missions will deliver exciting data, claims NASA
Planets outside solar system identified that could be teeming with life
Scientists home-in on planets that should have the same ingredients for life as Earth
Astronomers using 'light-fingerprints' to uncover the mysteries of exoplanets
Scientists create 'reference catalogue' using calibrated spectra
Exoplanet 500 light years is so similar to Earth that it has seasons and the same stable climate
Kepler-186f is the first identified Earth-sized planet outside our solar system
NASA Kepler satellite uncovers solar system with three Earth-sized planets
Earth-sized planets detected from the eclipses they produce in the stellar light of their respective stars
Scientists develop framework for finding life on planets outside our solar system
Are detected using next-generation telescopes that measure the composition of gases surrounding planets