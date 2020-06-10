exoplanet
NASA's TESS probe discovers an exoplanet about three times the size of the Earth
The exoplanet orbits a dwarf star located 53 light-years away in the Reticulum constellation
New exoplanet discovered by citizen scientists could have liquid water on its surface
Dubbed K2-288Bb, the planet was discovered using data from NASA's Kepler space telescope
Hubble discovers a rare exoplanet evaporating at a rate faster than ever seen before
Scientists estimate that the exoplanet has already lost up to 35 per cent of its mass over its lifetime
Astronomers discover an exoplanet with atmosphere inflated like a balloon
Exoplanet HAT-P-11b is located about 124 light years from Earth
Scientists find exoplanet with an atmosphere completely free of clouds
The exoplanet is similar to Saturn in mass and exceeds the size of Jupiter by 20 per cent