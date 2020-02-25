Excel
Researchers discover vulnerability in the Microsoft Excel tool
Excel spreadsheet vulnerability enables cyber criminals to launch attacks on unwitting users
Big data: 'Data becomes big when you can't use Excel any more'
A panel of experts discuss when data becomes 'big', and typical board responses to requests for big data investment
Microsoft Excel errors mar one-fifth of science papers on gene research
Over-zealous date conversion to blame
Microsoft releases Excel API to developers
Spreadsheet potential for all. Joy.
Is shadow IT emerging from the gloom?
Are CIOs and rogue apps starting to co-exist in peace?
HP shifts from Excel speadsheets to Anaplan to improve sales performance
HP previously used a disparate combination of Excel, Access and analytics tools before adopting Anaplan's HyperBlock technology
Credit Suisse saves £500k a month using Splunk, with Oracle database set to be decommissioned
Splunk has allowed firm to simplify its environment and better use its resources, claims head of grid operations and support
EAT implements Anaplan to replace spreadsheet-based processes
Sandwich chain integrates planning processes and gets 'one-click view of financial plans' with new software, says CFO
M&C Saatchi switches from Google cloud to Egnyte for better Microsoft integration
Mobile division head opted for Google as a 'kneejerk reaction' because friend from Ocado said it was a good idea
Is Microsoft finally breaking down its barriers of bureaucracy?
Microsoft's approach to iOS, Android and the overlaps between its own products, suggests that the firm may have finally changed tack
Simply Business selects Microsoft's BI platform over Oracle to gain better customer insight
Oracle 'wouldn't give the same rigour, reliability and agility as Microsoft SQL Server 2012', claims company chief operating officer
Companies should encourage employees to write their own apps, says VMware
Many employees are essentially writing their own apps on Excel already, says Joe Baguley
Google aims to lure '90 per cent of Microsoft Office users'
Competition for enterprise office users heats up
TalkTalk selects QlikView over Tableau for 'cheaper and easier deployment'
Business intelligence platform reduces time to create reports
Full Office applications coming to ARM-based tablets this year, says Microsoft
Windows 8 on ARM aims to bring tablets to the masses
Microsoft Office for Mac 2011 review
Outlook makes it onto Mac OS X, VBA scripts return to Mac Excel, and Mac users can integrate with Office Web Apps
SoftMaker Office 2010 for Windows Mobile review
A word processor, spreadsheet and presentations suite for Microsoft's smartphone platform