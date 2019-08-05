Exasol

Big Data and Analytics

Customers should share employees' view of their data, says Revolut's Lead Data Scientist

If data is oil, Revolut is giving everyone a drilling rig

clock 05 August 2019 • 4 min read

Big Data and Analytics

The big problem in big data: a lack of skills

A lack of skilled analysts has hamstrung the industry at a time when the demand to adopt AI and big data analytics has never been higher, says Aaron Auld

clock 17 July 2017 • 4 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Why CCV chose Exasol over IBM DB2 and Microsoft SQL for consolidation and analytics

For the EPoS company the price was right

clock 06 June 2016 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Vendor lock-in warning over in-memory databases

Oracle "bigger, slower, and more memory intensive", warns rival EXASOL

clock 05 April 2016 • 3 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Badoo architect talks Hadoop, Spark and EXASOL - and following the example of Van Halen

With five per cent monthly data growth, the dating site had to move away from MySQL and Excel to faster tools - and cultivate its inner rock prima donna

clock 22 March 2016 • 5 min read

Open Source

Oracle's 'gun to the head' licensing: if I were them I'd do the same, says Linux Foundation board director

But they won't be able to do it for ever, says Frank Fanzilli of EnterpriseDB

clock 21 March 2016 • 4 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Exasol shrinks its in-memory database onto an Intel NUC for proof-of-concept analytics work

Free edition of Exasol's in-memory database designed to run on a single server or PC for big-data pilot projects

clock 16 March 2016 • 2 min read

Business Software

Big data in big numbers - it's time to forget the 'three Vs' and look at real-world figures

The term 'big data' has lost its meaning, says Sean Jackson, who offers some numbers to explain its impact in the here and now

clock 18 February 2016 • 4 min read

Business Software

Hybrid approach to big data gives 'best of both worlds,' claims Exasol

'The stereotype of German engineering being really good, turns out it's true for software as well,' Dave Shuttleworth tells Computing

clock 07 April 2015 •
