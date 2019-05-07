exascale

Hardware

AMD and Cray to build world's first exascale supercomputer

Dubbed Frontier, the AMD/Cray supercomputer will offer 1.5 exaflops of processing power for Oak Ridge National Laboratory

clock 07 May 2019 • 3 min read

Hardware

US Department of Energy and Intel join race to build world's first exascale supercomputer

Aurora will be the world's first exascale supercomputer - if it is built on time

clock 19 March 2019 • 2 min read
