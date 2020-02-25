Europol
Free tool to decrypt all versions of the GandCrab ransomware released
Bitdefender's decryption tool can neutralise the latest versions of GandCrab, as well as retrieve files encrypted by earlier versions
Alleged leader of Carbanak cyber crime gang arrested in Spain
Without the leader the cyber gang behind the Carbanak and Cobalt attacks may have lost the brains of their operation
Romanian police arrest five on charges of spreading malware across Europe and the US
Accused suspected of propagating CTB-Locker ransomware
Shared IP addresses are making it hard to track cybercrime, says Europol
Carrier Grade CGN mitigates IPv4's address exhaustion but makes criminals harder to track
Cyber criminals in UK and Spain arrested after Europol investigation
Five arrested for designing and selling malicious software tools in exchange for bitcoins
Europol blames rogue officer for leak of 700 pages of data on serious crimes across Europe
Data on 54 European investigations leaked following security breach by "experienced" officer
Key members of DDoS bitcoin extortion gang arrested following Europol operation
Group demanded ransoms payable in bitcoin from victims in the gambling, financial services and entertainment industries
Researchers use AI data analysis to crack ISIS tactics
Arizona State University researchers used data-driven research to gain better understanding of Islamic State military tactics
Europol takes down Italian Darknet service used to share child porn
Hidden network also used to sell cybercrime, fraud and hacking services
National Crime Agency takes part in global operation to take down hacking website linked to Lizard Squad
Coventry man arrested and bailed in global operation against cyber criminals
Europol establishes web unit to shut down ISIS social media activity
New unit aims to weaken ISIS social media recruitment channels