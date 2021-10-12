European Space Agency

Leadership

It's all about the mission - An interview with NASA CDO Ron Thompson

'Let's continue the journey together, let's figure out where we need to go together'

clock 12 October 2021 • 8 min read

Communications

UK to launch supercomputing 'nanosatellites' into orbit

The nanosatellites are true supercomputers and part of a joint project between the UKSA and ESA

clock 11 September 2020 • 2 min read

Communications

NASA to conduct simulated asteroid impact exercise with European Space Agency

Asteroid impact simulation comes ahead of a live test planned for 2022

clock 25 April 2019 • 3 min read

Strategy

European Union considers Moon mining mission to launch in 2025

Mission would be launched using Ariane 64, the four-booster version of the Ariane 6 rocket

clock 22 January 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Testing of subsonic parachute system to support mission to Mars completed by Vorticity

Four types of test were performed to assess the performance of parachutes that could be used in missions to Mars

clock 18 January 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

Hubble captures the most detailed image of the Triangulum Galaxy with millions of stars

Second-largest image ever released by Hubble

clock 09 January 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

Martian Korolev crater appears like a 'winter wonderland' in an image captured by ESA's Mars Express probe

Mars crater remains filled with ice all year round

clock 22 December 2018 • 2 min read

Communications

NASA prepares to bombard Earth with space lasers

Space Force, anyone?

clock 23 August 2018 • 2 min read

Government

First British spaceport to be built in Scotland

The site is perfectly situated for launching small satellites into orbit

clock 16 July 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Chancellor says UK will build its own satellite network if banned from Galileo

Philip Hammond wants to forget rules that the UK agreed with the EU to ban non-European companies from the satellites

clock 25 May 2018 • 2 min read
