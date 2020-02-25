European Parliament
EU votes to fine internet giants four per cent of turnover if they fail to remove extremist content
New laws aimed squarely at Facebook, Twitter and Google
European Parliament approves controversial online copyright law
Legislators ignore protests, experts and activists to sign directive - including Articles 11 and 13 - into law
EU to pressure tech companies on handing over evidence to authorities
Telcos and platform providers to be given 10 days to hand over data or face fines
From EMI to YouTube musicians always lose - but the EU copyright proposals may not help
The devil's in the detail of Articles 11 and 13
Facebook/Cambridge Analytica 'the canary in the coalmine of a new Cold War', says whistleblower Wylie
Whistleblowers, journalists and the ICO addressed the European Parliament on Monday
Mark Zuckerberg's EU Parliament grilling labelled 'missed opportunity' for failing to answer questions
European Parliament criticised for letting Zuckerberg off the hook
ProtonMail: How Google almost put us out of business
Firm suddenly disappeared from search results for 'secure email' queries - but only on Google
EU considers laws to define the 'legal status' of robot workers
Draft plan highlights issues that need consideration as more robots enter workforces
Brexit: Should the UK IT industry stay or leave?
Immigration, skills and the economy tackled by technology luminaries
Jobs boom for 'Data Privacy Officers' under forthcoming GDPR
New data protection regime will require detailed record-keeping on data gathering and governance
TTIP vs GDPR - who will win the data protection wars?
The EU GDPR has been opposed at every stage by Microsoft and Google. Will they be able to use the free trade pact TTIP to get their own back? We ask the experts.
Google hires prominent US politicians to lobby Europe on its behalf, report
Google has been spending big money on fighting antitrust cases in Europe, including calling in favours from US politicians, an investigation finds
EU agrees to peg data breach fines at 4 per cent of global turnover
Also promises more support and less red tape for SMEs
New cross-EU cyber-security legislation a 'wake-up call' for companies that handle data
'Surprisingly large organisations still have little idea who is able to access vital assets,' warns 8MAN
EU-wide IT security breach notification laws agreed in Brussels
IT security industry about to go into overdrive as mandatory breach notification laws are agreed
Over half of global firms expect to be fined for non-compliance with incoming EU data protection regulations
Two thirds of worldwide companies say they would review their business strategies in EU countries in the next year
EU data protection fines could reach four per cent of business turnover
Four per cent would be the compromise for infringements that concern 'the rights of data subjects'
EU exit would damage business, warn UK technology firms
TechUK survey finds British technology firms overwhelmingly in favour of remaining within the European Union
European Parliament votes against net neutrality
ISPs allowed to discriminate in favour of 'specialised services' under new EU law
Why abandoning Safe Harbour could 'stop the European operations of Facebook and Google in their tracks'
The future of Safe Harbour is in serious doubt - which spells big problems for the US internet giants
EU plans to keep all air traveller data lack 'full clarity' and could break privacy regs, says European data protection supervisor
Buttarelli believes scheme needs better consideration before passenger credit card details and meal choices are indefinitely retained
'We need urgency or the EU will make a fool of itself': ICO chief Christopher Graham discusses data protection regulation
Information Commissioner Christopher Graham tells Computing how the upcoming regulation will affect businesses and his own organisation
EU agrees data protection regulation - despite cloud computing warnings from Amazon, Cisco, IBM and SAP
Ministers sign off on EU Data Protection Regulations - with a year of negotiations to follow on the details
Google could face fines of up to $1.3bn under EU's new 'right to be forgotten' regime
EU to ratchet-up fines over 'right to be forgotten' with penalties of up to two per cent of turnover