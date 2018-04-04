European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation

Software

Flights across Europe return to normal following IT system crash at Eurocontrol

15,000 flights affected by computer crash on Tuesday night

clock 04 April 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read