ECJ opinion backs Facebook over data privacy 'standard contractual clauses'
Advocate general Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe backs standard contract clauses, but warns they require ongoing scrutiny
European Court of Justice Privacy Shield legal opinion to be published on Thursday
ECJ advocate general also considering whether EU's standard contractual clauses provide sufficient protection for European consumers
European Court: Websites need to obtain explicit users' consent before tracking them with cookies
Planet49 was accused of using a pre-checked consent box as an authorisation to store cookies on users' machines
European Court of Justice rules that 'right to be forgotten' doesn't apply outside the EU
ECJ rules that Google can't be compelled to de-link EU right to be forgotten requests worldwide
Websites using Facebook's 'Like' button subject to GDPR data rules
Social media plug-ins, such as Facebook's 'Like' button, make a website operator a joint data controller, European Court of Justice rules
"Right to be forgotten" not globally applicable
The ECJ has been told that the ruling can only be enforced in EU member states
Cloud, data sovereignty and the law: key points all companies should consider
Data sovereignty has become a priority for all organisations using cloud, but what are the key issues to consider?
Safe Harbour's replacement could be in place by February as regulators meet
If negotiators fail to agree terms, firms transferring personal data from the EU to the US face sanctions, EU warns
The cloud clock is ticking: it's time to think seriously about data sovereignty
Businesses must ensure they meet international data transfer requirements, especially in light of Safe Harbour rulings, writes Intralinks global privacy officer Deema Freij
Government backs down on move to 'legalise' private copying
'Private copying exception' would require a 'compensation mechanism' (ie: tax) under EU law
The Safe Harbour standoff: views down the barrel of a gun
The legal vacuum left by Safe Harbour and uncertainty about the EU GDPR is a worry for some and a blessing for others
Consumer data privacy regulations clouded by Safe Harbour decision
The complex legislative landscape in the wake the ECJ's Safe Harbour decision might best be navigated by turning to cloud, argues Patrick Salyer
Safe Harbour must be suspended immediately, says chair of European Parliament Civil Liberties Committee
'The Commission must immediately put forward a new complete and strong framework for transfers of personal data to the US' says Claude Moraes
European Court of Justice strikes down Safe Harbour
Huge implications for US tech businesses such as Google and Facebook
Why abandoning Safe Harbour could 'stop the European operations of Facebook and Google in their tracks'
The future of Safe Harbour is in serious doubt - which spells big problems for the US internet giants
French data protection regulators reject Google's right-to-be-forgotten appeal
Calculators out as CNIL starts to tot-up the fines it plans to levy against Google
France orders Google to apply EU 'right to be forgotten' globally - or face action
French data protection regulator CNIL gives Google 15 days to comply with its 'right to be forgotten' demands
Five things that have changed since Snowden
When even The Sun is advocating use of Tor something 'extraordinary' is happening, says privacy campaigner Mike Harris
The long arm of the EU Data Protection directive
Even enterprises based on the other side of the world to the EU could find themselves ensnared by the directive, argues lawyer Dana Post
EU right to be forgotten 'wrong and unworkable'
'Right to be forgotten' ought to be forgotten, according to Parliamentary report
HiddenfromGoogle.com "a misplaced attempt to put the 'right to be forgotten' debate in the hands of the public"
Christian Toon, head of information risk at Iron Mountain, warns website listing censored Google search results could lead to problems
European Court of Justice to investigate Facebook-NSA privacy fears
Privacy campaigner Max Schrems wants investigation on how the NSA uses EU Facebook users' data
Google web form offers EU citizens first step in 'right to be forgotten'
Search giant allows EU citizens to request removal of search results, but with no promises of action